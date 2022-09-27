Glendean E. Gould RUTLAND CITY — Glendean Esther Gould, age 96, passed away Friday September 23, 2022, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Glendean was born in Brandon on March 25, 1926. She was the daughter of Neil and Cloe (Moore) Blackmer. She grew up in Brandon where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1944. In her earlier years she had worked at the family business, the Mickey Mouse Restaurant. February 16, 1946, she married Grover Gould in Whitehall, NY. They made their home in Clarendon. Mr. Gould predeceased her in 1970. She spent the next 18 years working as a Linen Clerk for Foley’s. Following that she was employed as a nurse’s aide at Genesis Health in Rutland. She enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo and loved animals. She is survived by 2 sons’; Michael Gould of Rutland; with whom she had made her home; and Daniel Gould of Pottstown, PA, one daughter; Joyce Carroll also of Rutland, a brother; Neil Blackmer of Whitehall, NY and a sister; Mary Proulx of Rutland. 9 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews & cousins also survive her. The family wishes to express special thanks to Christy Alexander for everything she has done over the years. In addition to her husband, she was also predeceased by; 3 brothers; John Blackmer, George Blackmer and Earl Blackmer and 3 sisters; Ruth Stevens, Helen Aines and Cassie Hesse and a grandson; Aaron Gould. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11 AM, in the family lot, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
