Glenn A. Chapin BOMOSEEN — Glenn Arthur Chapin, 92, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Our House Outback in Rutland. He was born Jan. 18, 1928, in White River, the son of George and Lucy (McIver) Chapin. He graduated in 1946 from Hartford High School and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1949. He graduated from RPI with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Mr. Chapin was employed by the U.S. government for over 25 years working on designing and obtaining flight simulators for the U.S. Navy. He married Heilene Bement Carter in 1979. He was a member of Crippen-Fellows American Legion Post #50 in Castleton. Survivors include his wife; four children, Susan Tarnower of Townsend, Georgia, Debbie Mitman of Beltsville, Maryland, Steven Chapin of Los Angeles, California, and Patricia Chapin of Cape Vincent, New York; two stepchildren, Carol Filfalt of North Hartford and Alan Carter of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Paul Chapin of Marshfield, North Carolina. Mr. Chapin was predeceased by a sister, Louise Bass, and a brother, Stewart Chapin. The graveside service will be held at a later date in Hartland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
