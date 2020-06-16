Glenn Augustus Eldredge STOCKBRIDGE — Glenn Augustus Eldredge, 94, passed away on June 11, 2020, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Everyone loved Glenn! He made friends very easily and if you met him and talked to him, he was your friend forever. He was the most generous and caring man who enjoyed having fun and making all around him happy. Glenn was an ambitious man who always wanted to keep busy. He taught himself how to build just about anything made of wood. Every child, grandchild and great-grandchild has at least one thing that he made, dated and signed for them. Those items will be forever treasured. He built items for the nurses who cared for his wife, Shirley, at Menig, display cabinets for Gifford Hospital, an altar for the Pittsfield Federated Church, and many other people in the area have benefited from his woodworking talents. If you asked him to build it, he would and it was always done with beautiful craftsmanship. He also enjoyed photography, capturing many memorable moments for his family. Dancing was another favorite of Glenn’s. If he wasn’t planning a Wongfest at his home, he could be found at any place that had music and a bar. He danced every song and would be the first to pass the hat so the band would continue to play. The last time he danced was at his 90th Birthday at Tozier’s in Bethel. After Shirley passed away in 2013, he began to travel. If there was a tour bus going anywhere, he was on it. He traveled in the U.S. and Canada with Mascoma Passport Club and the Senior Centers in South Royalton and Rutland. His favorite trip was to Alaska, three years ago, with his longtime co-worker and friend, Bruce Adams. Leaving Stockbridge after 65 years was difficult for him; however, he settled in at the Valley Terrace Assisted Living Facility without any issues. He called the neighbors and staff there his extended family. He was known as the resident jigsaw puzzler having done over 40 puzzles that he decorated his room with. Glenn was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Beatrice Eldredge; his wife of 63 years, Shirley Blackmer; three brothers, Nealand, Bernard and Raymond, and an infant sister, Gertrude; his beloved brother-in-law and sister-in-law, G. Harvey and Mona Blackmer; and many, many longtime friends. He always said the worst part of getting old was watching all your friends die before you. Glenn is survived by his son, Paul and wife Charlene of Port Charlotte, Florida; his daughter, Charlene and husband Steve Anderson of Barre, Vermont; grandchildren, Tracey and Gene Soboleski of Hartford, Vermont, Paul and Lisa Eldredge of Woodstock, Vermont, Colby and Brittany Eldredge of Pasadena, Maryland, and Travis and Ashley Robinson of Plainfield, New Hampshire; his great-grandchildren, Michael, Zachary, Tyler, Cameron, Bryce, Lucas, Lola, Hunter and Kennedy, ranging in age from 26 to 3, how he loved them all, each and every one; nieces and nephews spread all over the country, Laraine, Bonnie, Chris and Duane and their families. There are no calling hours. A funeral service is planned for later this summer at the Stockbridge Meetinghouse. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Valley Terrace, 2820 Christian St., White River Junction, VT 05001. Day Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
