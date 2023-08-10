Glenn H. Bigelow RUTLAND — Glenn Harold Bigelow, 53, son of Bernard and Regina Bigelow passed away on August 4th, 2023. Glenn is survived by his brothers Matthew (Brittney) Bigelow of Chittenden, VT, Sonny (Jill) Bigelow of Pasadena, MD. Glen is predeceased by his sister Darla Lamoureaux. Glenn was a strong and passionate man that was honest and opinionated, but had a true caring underneath. He was a big animal lover, especially beagles, with an interest in cooking, sports, and music. Most of all he was a great son, having a strong reciprocated love for his parents throughout his life. The family is planning a private service. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
