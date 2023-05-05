Gloria A. Hawley RUTLAND — Gloria A. Hawley, 90, died April 30, 2023 at Mountain View Center. She was born Dec. 4, 1932 in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of Gaetano and Beatrice (Federici) Gasparrini. She married Stanley Hawley on July 10, 1954, in Bridgeport, CT. For many years Gloria was a Caregiver in Healthcare She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church. Survivors include a son, Scott Hawley of Chittenden; and a daughter, Sally Jo Cassese of Rutland. A memorial Service will be held at 1pm Saturday May 13 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland, VT 05701, Arrangements are under the direction of the Clifford Funeral Home.
