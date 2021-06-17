Gloria A. Paquette WEST RUTLAND – Gloria A. Paquette, 85, of West Rutland, died on June 11, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Gloria was born to Vincent and Caroline Matera on Jan. 11, 1936, in Providence, Rhode Island. Gloria was a member of St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland. She is survived by a son, Roland and wife Paula Paquette, of Mississippi; a daughter, Carolyn Paquette, of Rhode Island; five grandchildren, Sam Grandchamp, Nick and wife Sarah Grandchamp, John Ferreira, Joseph and wife Janete Paquette, and Broc Paquette; two sons-in-law, Dave Grandchamp and John Funderburk; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Kayla. Gloria was predeceased by two daughters, Joanne Grandchamp and Gloria "Penny" Funderburk; and a son-in-law, Tim Laforge. Inurnment will be held in Cranston, Rhode Island, at a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
