Gloria A. Sandberg LUDLOW — Gloria Arlene Sandberg, 89, died on Sept. 10, 2021, at the Village at Cedar Hill in Windsor, Vermont. Gloria (maiden name Strong) was a longtime resident of Ludlow, Vermont. She was born May 15, 1932, in West Lincoln, Vermont, the daughter of Doris and Leonard Strong. She married John Sandberg in Newport, New Hampshire, on May 19, 1947. Gloria was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed snow skiing, snowmobiling, arts and crafts, gardening, cooking, traveling and above all, her many cats over the years, ending with Prince, her Persian joy. They spent many years in Holiday, Florida, enjoying the winter and fixing up their home. Survivors include her three sons, Stephen (Storrs, Connecticut), Thane (Weybridge, Vermont), and Jon (Fort Pierce, Florida); along with many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren She was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2018 after 70 years of marriage. There will be no calling hours. Services are private.
