Gloria B. LaMontagne RUTLAND — Gloria Barrett LaMontagne, 96, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Rutland, she was born Dec. 16, 1923, daughter of John E. and Eugenie (Kennedy) Barrett. Gloria was a 1942 Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate. She was employed in the Office of Price Administration, Vermont Transit Co., Howe Scale, Beck Goodwin Ski Wear Co. and later became resident broker for Herlihy Real Estate, retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Rutland City School Board, a Den mother for the Cub Scouts, and in her retirement years, she volunteered at Christ the King School as a teacher’s assistant and at the Rutland Historical Society. Throughout her life, Gloria gave love and support to many family members, friends, and her greatest giving was her involvement in caring for and helping guide her four grandchildren in their lives. These many happy years gave Gloria and her grandchildren a lot of happy memories. Gloria was a member of St. Peter Church, the Rutland Historical Society, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and St. Anne Society. She was known as the family historian, using genealogy to produce her family tree of more than 100 relatives. Surviving are her younger sister, Jean Wilson of New Hampshire; a son, Thomas (Katherine) LaMontagne of Middletown Springs; a daughter, Jean Kennedy of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Deanna Nelson, MD, (Stephen) of Knoxville, Tennessee, Nicole LaMontagne of Brooklyn, New York, Christian LaMontagne of Portland, Oregon, and Lauren LaMontagne of Stephenville, Texas; four great-grandsons, Eliott, Henry and Owen LaMontagne of Portland, Oregon, and Julian Lorta of Stephenville, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband, Laurent “Larry” LaMontagne; six brothers, John “Jack” Barrett, Terry Barrett, Charles “Bud” Barrett, Neville “Bucko” Barrett, Gregory Barrett and Edward Barrett; one sister, Sheila Barrett Ward. A funeral Mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date in St. Peter Church. A private burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter Church or the Rutland Historical Society. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
