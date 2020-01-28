Gloria I. Phillips WEST RUTLAND — Gloria I. Phillips, 91, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Jan. 27, 1928, in Pittsford, the daughter of J. Wilfred and Garnet (Barber) Pelkey. She graduated in 1945 from Pittsford High School. On July 19, 1945, she married Jack F. Phillips in Pittsford. Mrs. Phillips and her husband owned and operated several area music-related businesses. She was a member of Southern Vermont Artist Guild, painted in oils and enjoyed knitting. Survivors include her husband of West Rutland; a daughter, Sharron Trombley of Florence; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Arlyn Phillips, in 2012; and a brother, Lloyd Pelkey, in 1961. Services are private and burial will be at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsford Congregational Church, P.O. Box 570, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.