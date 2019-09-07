Gloria J. Crowell SPRINGFIELD — Gloria J. Crowell, of Crawfordville, Florida, formerly of Springfield, died Sept. 3, 2019, at the Tallahassee Memorial General Hospital in Florida, after a long illness. She was born March 23, 1943, in Springfield, the daughter of Gordon and Dorothy Snide Sr. She graduated Springfield High School in 1961. She was married to James Crowell, of Crawfordville. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Survivors include her three children, son Lawrence "Buddy" Randall and wife Wonda, daughter Roxanna J. Lee, all of Florida, and son James Randall and wife Veda, of Alaska; four brothers Gordon Snide Jr. and wife Gloria, of Chester, Gary Snide and wife Gloria, Carl Snide and wife Julie, Douglas Snide and wife Sharon, all from Springfield; three sisters Judith Snide, Linda Snide, of Springfield, and Martha Benoit and husband, of Cavendish; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her parents. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at St. James Methodist Church in Proctorsville.
