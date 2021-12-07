Gloria J. Flemings LINCOLN — Gloria Jean Flemings, 72, passed away in Lincoln, peacefully with her family by her side, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. She was born on Sept. 27, 1949, in Danby, Vermont, the daughter of Arthur Deo and Gladys (Rivett) Bertrand. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Veronica Sargent and Leslie, Jessie Flemings and partner Shawn, and Rosie Hardy; sons, Robert Cox and Audrey, and Keith Milhottee; daughter-in-law, Tammy Flemings. Gloria is also survived by her siblings, Linda Gemmell and Emma Bergeron. Gloria was predeceased by the love of her life, Arthur Flemings; her son, Arthur Jr.; granddaughter, Merissa; and sisters, Martha and Rose. Gloria leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Gloria was an avid bingo player and enjoyed going with her best bingo buddy, Sheila, and could be found at the ballfields every Sunday supporting her family. Gloria enjoyed puzzles and diamond art. Visiting hour will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral following at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Maple Cemetery in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Addison County Home Health or Addison County Humane Society. To send online condolences to her family or for those who can’t attend the funeral service but can watch the video of the service which will be located on the bottom of the obit, please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com.
