Gloria J. Gecha-Perkins rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Gloria J. Gecha-Perkins, 70, who died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, was held Wednesday, Jan. 23, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, officiated. The organist was Stu James. A prayer service took place Tuesday at Barnard Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.
