Gloria J. Gecha RUTLAND — Gloria J. Gecha-Perkins, 70, of Rutland, VT, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at RRMC. She was born in Proctor, VT, on July 20, 1948, the daughter of John and Jenny (Pentowski) Gecha, both of whom she loved and admired dearly. After graduating from OVUHS in 1966, she was employed for Howe Scale, Moore Business Forms, Keith’s II and then, St. Joseph Kervick Residence. At all of which, she was known for her dedication, wonderful personality and amazing work ethic. Gloria loved to travel, cook, read and visit with friends and family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren - often discussing family history, heritage and place of origin with her granddaughter, Chyla, as well as coloring and doing magic tricks with her grandson, Sebastian. She looked forward to, and enjoyed, warm summer nights sitting on the porch with her dear friend, Donnie, and talking on the phone with her lifelong best friend, Mary. Gloria is best known for her unbelievably selfless demeanor, amazing cooking and undeniable love and dedication to her family and friends. She would do anything she could for anyone just to help or put a smile on their face. Survivors include her daughter, Pamela (Gecha) Washburn, granddaughter Chyla Washburn, grandson Sebastian Fowlkes and step-grandson Christopher Washburn, all of Rutland, VT; two sisters and one brother, Dorothy Smith, of Benson, VT, Maryjane Fudge, of St. George, VA, and John Gecha, of Murrells Inlet, SC. She was predeceased by her mother in 2000, father in 1986, and brother Richard in 2007. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Jan 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford, VT. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. Memorial contributions may be made the American Heart Association.
