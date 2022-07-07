Gloria J. Polcaro RUTLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria J. Polcaro, 90, who died June 19, 2022 was held June 24, 2022 at Christ the King Church. Officiating was Rev. Fr. Steven R. Marchand, pastor. Organist was William Gower-Johnson, Soloist was Olivia Boughton Words of remembrance were given by Jeffrey Fleming. Readers were Noel Polcaro and Julie Gudisman. Bearers were her grandchildren Jeffrey Fleming, Karl Rusiecki, James Polcaro II, Noel Polcaro, Jeremy Fleming, Justin Fleming, Trevor Polcaro, Jacob Polcaro Internment followed in Cheney Hill Cemetery Arrangements were by the Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.