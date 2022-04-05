Gloria-Jean Davis Merrow MOUNT TABOR — Gloria-Jean Davis Merrow died on April 2, 2022, at her home, following a brief illness. A lifelong Vermonter, she was born on March 12, 1947, the daughter of Theodore and Marguerite (Washburn) Davis. She graduated from Wallingford High School. After high school, Gloria attended Rutland Business School and graduated in 1966. She worked for Bankers Life and the Rutland Herald. She went on to work for The Orvis Co. for 35 years. Gloria was a member of the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary. Gloria enjoyed fishing, gardening, shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. Survivors include her daughters, Michelle (Dana) Heleba, of Danby, Vermont, and Nichole Merrow (Wesley), of Spokane, Washington; grandsons, Phoenix and Maverick Heleba, of Danby, Vermont, and Aiden and Austin Limlaw, of Spokane, Washington; sister, Debra Drake, of Atlanta, Georgia, and brother, Ted Davis, of Middlebury, Vermont. Gloria was predeceased by her parents; husband of 50 years, Edward T. Merrow Jr.; a brother, James Davis. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, at Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester. A gathering will be held after the funeral, at the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department in Danby. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, P.O. Box 885, Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send personal condolences to the family, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
