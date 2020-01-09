Gloria M. Butler RUTLAND — Gloria M. Butler, 89, died Jan. 8, 2020, at Mountain View Genesis Center. She was born May 13, 1930, in Benson, the daughter of Seymer and Beryle (Bartholomew) Myers. She graduated from Rutland High School. Mrs. Butler worked at F.W. Woolworth Co. and was a member of Rutland United Methodist Church. Survivors include her spouse of 70 years, William T. Butler; seven children William Butler Jr. of Greenville, North Carolina, Edward Butler of Pittsford, Michael Butler of Fife, Washington, Andrew Butler of West Rutland, Barbara Wolinsky and Karen Cooper, both of Rutland, Lisa McNolty of Sudbury; three siblings Eloise Baker, Wesley and Albert Myers; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three siblings Beverly Pomainville, Richard and David Myers. The funeral service and burial in Evergreen Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
