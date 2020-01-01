Gloria M. Shortsleeves WEST RUTLAND — Gloria M. Shortsleeves, 85, most recently of The Pines in Glens Falls, NY, received her angel wings on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. Born on July 21, 1934, in West Rutland, she was the daughter of the late Francis C. and Angeline (Fredette) McNeil. Gloria graduated from West Rutland School in 1952. On May 16, 1953, she married the love of her life, Gilbert “Pete” Shortsleeves, at St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland. Over her working career, Gloria was employed by General Electric Co. in Rutland, Hudson Falls, NY, and Fort Edward, NY. During their retirement, Gloria and her husband, Gilbert, became owners and operators of Dairyland in Zephyrhills, FL. She was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward and a former member of the Kingsbury Senior Citizens. Even though Gloria was a glorified Italian cook, she was very proud of her Irish heritage. She especially enjoyed when her family got together for Sunday spaghetti sauce dinners. While Gloria was never able to visit Ireland, her granddaughter, Cozetta, went in her honor and received a Gaelic grandmother symbol tattoo on her forearm. Gloria enjoyed bingo and sewing. She was proud of the fact she was able to sew and design Lisa’s wedding gown, Ann’s prom gown and Patti’s Jane McCrea costume. Gloria looked forward to visits from her son, “The Golden Boy,” Monty. She loved to entertain many different people at her camp in Vermont over the years. Some of her fondest memories included meeting the Irish singer, Danny O’Donnell, and watching the Riverdance with her husband, Gilbert. In more recent years, Gloria cherished family celebrations at The Pines. She made friends everywhere she went and touched the lives of many. Gloria’s family would like to personally thank the special staff at The Pines who cared for her throughout the years: the late Cindy Strainer, Keirsten, Donna, Tyler, Chris, Kelly, Barb, Joanne, Marissa, Lois, Henry and Mike. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Gilbert Shortsleeves; an infant son, John Edward; her brothers Louis “Tooey” and Charles McNeil; her sisters-in-law Betty Balfour and Jeanette McNeil; and her good friends Larry and Margaret Gillis, Lou Strasser and Dot Danahy. Survivors include her son, Almont Shortsleeves and wife Ann of Belleville, IL; her daughters Ann Johns of Fort Edward, Patricia Wolfe and husband Lawrence of Hudson Falls and Lisa Johnson of Queensbury, NY; her special son, James Saul; her grandchildren Cozetta Corbett and husband Michael, John Shortsleeves and significant other Erin, Jennifer Reinhardt and husband Joe, Michael Shortsleeves and wife Saori, Joseph Shortsleeves, Carl Johns and significant other Jess, Charleen LaBrake, Carlie Johnson, Bud Wolfe, Nicki Andrews and husband Joe and Tyler Fish; her great-grandchildren Evan Lagemann, Xander and Lily Corbett, Trint, Orien Johns, Ocean Shortsleeves, Kayle Reinhardt, Charlie Kai, Charlotte Sara and Emma Valerie Shortsleeves, Jordan Wolfe and Callie and Violette Andrews; her sister-in-law, Delores McNeil of West Rutland; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved grandpets. Friends may call on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls, NY. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church on Broadway in Fort Edward. The Rite of Committal will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the town of Stillwater. Gloria’s family suggest memorial donations be sent to the American Diabetes Foundation, 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505, Albany, NY 12205; SPCA of Upstate NY, P.O. Box 171, Hudson Falls, NY 12839; or the Staff Special Fund at The Pines, 170 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneral.net.
