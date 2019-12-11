Gloria May (Porter) Barrows NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Gloria May (Porter) Barrows, 89, passed away on Sunday evening, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, NH, surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1930, in Windsor, the daughter of Andrew and Lila (Wilson) Porter, and was the youngest and last surviving of eight children. She was a graduate of Windsor High School and attended Vermont Community College. She married George Barrows in Windsor on Oct. 20, 1951, and they had three children. Gloria was employed as a bookkeeper and dispatcher for BFI Industries for 27 years prior to retirement. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Springfield and was a Sunday school teacher for nearly 40 years. She loved boating and being on the water, going to casinos, traveling, skiing and playing the piano. She is survived by George Barrows, of North Springfield; two daughters Penny Lucas and husband Mike, of New Plymouth, ID, and Diana Miles and husband Jay, of Naples, ME; seven grandchildren Janine, Martine, Nicholas, Anthony, Gabrielle, Mallery and Jacqueline; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Sylvia Young. She was predeceased by her parents and by her son, John Barrows. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced at that time. Contributions may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
