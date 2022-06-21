Gloria Polcaro RUTLAND — Gloria J. Polcaro 90, passed away peacefully Sunday June 19, 2022 surrounded by her family at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born March 29th, 1932, in Sherburne, VT by a doctor that came by horse and buggy. Gloria graduated in 1950 from Mount Saint Joseph Academy. She married Patsy Polcaro, Sr. on Feb. 10, 1951. Together they raised six children. Gloria and Pat (Porky) owned and operated Polcaro’s Getty in Rutland for many years. Gloria was also employed by the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. She was very proud of her career at the Postal Service where she retired as the Postmaster in Wallingford, VT. Gloria was a treasured mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Gloria enjoyed playing the piano or organ at home, whenever asked. She also enjoyed playing games online such as “Words With Friends” and POGO. She was proud of her technology skills and hardly ever missed a birthday post on Facebook. She enjoyed a good poker game too. Her most enjoyable time was spent with her children and family. Gloria is survived by her children Mary Rusiecki, James Polcaro Sr. and his wife Rosalinda, Andrea Fleming, Lisa Polcaro, Peter Polcaro, her sister June McCarthy, brother Teddy and his wife Josie Goodell. She is survived by 8 Grand Children, Jeff Fleming, Karl Rusiecki, Jim (Kate) Polcaro Jr., Noel Polcaro, Jeremy (Erica) Fleming, Justin Fleming, Trevor Polcaro and Jacob Polcaro, 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Peter and Margaret Lefevere, her husband, Patsy M Polcaro Sr. and their sons Thomas and Patsy. Funeral services will be held Friday June 24, 2022 at 11:00am at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Burial will follow in Cheeney Hill Cemetery in Rutland Town Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.