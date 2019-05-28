Gloria R. Schulte-James rites ORWELL — The memorial service for Gloria R. (Volenti ) Schulte-James, 83, who died May 3, 2019, was held Saturday, May 25, at First Congregational Church of Orwell. The Rev. Dr. David Anderson, pastor, officiated and was the eulogist. Sharon Pinsonneault was the organist and Carla Ochs was the soloist. Remembrances were offered by friends. Emily Popiel, a granddaughter, shared the prayer of serenity. A reception followed in the church hall. Private burial took place later in the day in Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.