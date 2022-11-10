Golan H. Lurvey, Jr. WEST PAWLET — Golan Henry Lurvey Jr. made his indelible mark in this world beginning on October 19, 1939, when he was born in South Ryegate, Vermont to Golan Lurvey Sr. and Luella Clark Lurvey. He married and is survived by the love of his life, Betty Ann Donnelly Martelle Lurvey. The two were married 65 unbelievably happy years beginning on Valentine’s Day - February 14, 1957. Golan flirted with many, but he only had eyes for one. They are the brightest shining example of true love. Golan Jr. liked to play the lottery, and often told his kids and grandkids what he would do if he won big. But, the truth is, everyone who knew and loved him scored the jackpot of Love. Lucky jackpot winners include his 5 surviving kids - Alice (David) Ricard of West Pawlet, VT, T. Michal (Brenda) Lurvey of Lebanon, NH, Teri (Johnny) White of Danby, VT, Shane Lurvey of Lebanon, NH, and Tammy (Frank) Lewis of West Pawlet, VT. He is survived by 2 brothers Bernie (Alberta) Lurvey of Pawlet, VT and Cecil Lurvey of Milton, FL. Predeceased by his mom, dad, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and his beloved son, Golan III. He treasured all animals, especially his dog Bella. He loved every one of his grandkids— Jolene, Tara, Heather, David Jr, Rebecca, Shena, Josh, Sandy, Jamie, Reba, Golan IV, Ashley, Kelsey, little Greg, Sabrina, Bobby, Tiffany, Brent, Anthony, little Shane, Dominick, Zac, Lisa, Jay, Jacob, Joey, Matt, and Colby. He had a fierce love for over 100 grandkids, great grandkids, and great-great grandkids, along with many he adopted as family along the way. He had the best jokes, the biggest laugh, and the brightest blue eyes that saw the best in everyone always. He loved his family beyond words. His love will live on in everyone who knew him. Golan Jr. worked at the Hale Furniture Company in East Arlington, VT until its close. He was a member of the Morning Star Masonic Lodge in Pawlet for over 50 years. Golan Jr. passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at home on November 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family who will love him and carry on his legacy for generations to come. Per his wishes, there will be a celebration of life on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 12:00pm at the West Pawlet firehouse. Burial of his cremains will be announced at a later date. As he would say, take care, I love you, and God bless you. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
