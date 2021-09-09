Gonoefa "Jennie" K. Kolenda PROCTORSVILLE — The life journey ended for Jennie when she passed unexpectedly on Sept. 4, 2021. Jennie and her twin brother Joseph were born on March 3, 1927, to John and Helen (Kulwanowski) Janowski of Cavendish. She attended the Duttonsville Grade School, graduated from Ludlow High School and Becker Jr. College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Jennie learned many skills on her own. Knitting, crocheting, embroidery, wallpapering, and canning vegetables were among her many talents. For many years she tended to her beautiful flower gardens. Her employment included working in the offices of Kenwood Mills and part time for the Town of Cavendish. She served 32 years as a ballot clerk for various town elections. For 12 years she served as librarian at the Proctorsville branch of the Fletcher Town Library. On March 2, 1998, Jennie was awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Town of Cavendish. She married Charles Koson on Sept. 16, 1948. Charles died unexpectedly on Sept. 18, 1950, while she was expecting their daughter Charlene. Jennie married Edward Kolenda on April 23, 1955, and they purchased a home in Proctorsville, where they resided for decades while raising their family. She was predeceased in 2014 by Edward, her husband of 61 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Janowski; and her sister, Emma Hoszkewicz. She was predeceased by her daughter, Charlene, in 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Marie (Kent Long); sons, Peter (Linda Taylor), and Victor (Cindy) and grandsons; Ryder, Steven, and Nicholas. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 10, at the Church of Annunciation in Ludlow. Burial will follow in the Cavendish Village Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
