Gordon A. Stacey rites NORTH CLARENDON — The graveside service for Gordon Albert Stacey, 92, who died Oct. 30, 2019, was held Monday, Nov. 4, in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. Officiating was the Rev. A. Seward Hawley, lay minister of Mendon Community Church. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #49 of Fair Haven. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
