Gordon Albert Stacey NORTH CLARENDON — Gordon Albert Stacey, 92, of North Clarendon, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Rutland Healthcare. He was born in Barre, March 31, 1927, the son of Albert and Ruth (Kennedy) Stacey. Gordon was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, serving in Germany. Owning his own truck, he was a long haul truck driver until he retired years ago. Surviving are his wife, Clema (Thorpe) Stacey, of North Clarendon; a son, Gordon A. Stacey Jr., of Fair Haven, and a daughter, Brenda Moore, of Goldsboro, NC; two stepdaughters Gloria Brady, of North Clarendon, Connie McKay, of Middletown, RI, and two stepsons Rudy Bodette, of Hubbardton, Roger Bodette, of Arvada, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marguerite Stacey; and by two daughters Eunice Emerson and Alberta West. Graveside services will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven. A reception will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
