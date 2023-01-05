Gordon Bettis RUTLAND — Gordon Bettis, 82, of Rutland died unexpectedly Sunday January 1, 2023 at his home. He was born February 10, 1940 in Hancock, VT the son of Clarence and Lucella (Lewis) Bettis. He attended schools in Hancock and Rochester, VT. On February 23, 1957 he married the love of his life, Virginia (Bowen) Bettis. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years together. Gordon worked in the sawmill industry most of his life. He worked for Mill River Lumber for seventeen years up until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the Moose Club of Rutland and the Masonic Lodge in Rochester. He enjoyed Blue Grass Festivals, camping, watching NASCAR and spending time with family and close friends. He is survived by his wife Virginia, son Ken (Priscilla) Bettis of Mansfield, Texas, a daughter, Wendy (J.J.) Martin of Castleton, three grandchildren, Christopher Bettis (Rebekah), Joshua Maniery (Carolanne), Michaela Greene (Nicholas); six great-grandchildren, Ty, Carson, Avery, Emerson, Sophia and Jaxon. Also surviving are brothers, Everette, Edward and Larry; sisters, Luella and Trudy; brothers-in-law Martin “Smokey” Bowen (Norma) and Timothy Bowen (Kelly) and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his parents and brothers, Elmer, Ralph, Russell, Mervin and Clarence, a sister Thelma and sister-in-law Millie. Funeral services will be held Sunday January 8, 2023 at 12:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A celebration of life will follow at American Legion Post # 31, 33 Washington St. Rutland, VT from 1:00 to 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Rutland Heart Center, 12 Common St. Rutland, VT or Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.