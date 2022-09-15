Gordon Bruce PAWLET — Gordon "Joe" Bruce, age 87 passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 9, 2022, in Granville, NY. Born in Orwell, VT, Joe work in agriculture and construction throughout southern Vermont. He had a love of horses and took great pride in working draft horses to log, competing in horse pulls, and giving wagon rides. He could generally be found at horse pulls in the fall at local fairs in the area. He was also a lifelong NY Yankees fan and looked forward to the start of each season. He was proceeded in death in 2016 by his wife of 62 years, Frances Bruce. He is survived by two sisters (Bonnie and Margaret), two daughters (Christine and Terri) and four sons (Rick, Ronnie, Randy, and Ed), their spouses and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at the West Pawlet, VT Cemetery. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
