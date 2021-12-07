Gordon C. Holden WALLINGFORD — Gordon C. Holden, 90, of Wallingford, died peacefully Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Pines at Rutland. He was born in Shrewsbury Jan. 11, 1931, the son of Richard C. and Irene (Davis) Holden. Gordon grew up on the family farm along with his sister, Caroline Holden Patch. He attended Russellville Schoolhouse until the family moved to Wallingford in 1940 where he graduated from Wallingford High School in 1949. He then joined the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and graduated from Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas. He then went on to open a medical center in Norfolk, Virginia. After his discharge, he served in the Vermont National Guard as a medic. Gordie operated his own landscaping and tree service before becoming the superintendent of athletic fields at Middlebury College. In 1976, he took the position of superintendent of Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland until his retirement in 2010. In 1957, he married Clarice “Pat” (McMahon) Holden and raised their family in Wallingford, Vermont. She died on Nov. 14, 2009. Surviving is a daughter, Melissa Lynn Holden, of Wallingford; two sons, Shawn R. Holden and his wife, Kelly, of Rutland, and Aaron C. Holden and his wife, Henrica, of Connecticut; three grandsons, Ryan, Nick and Chris; and a great-granddaughter, Isabella Marie. He was predeceased by his first wife, Theresa Lafrancis Holden, in 1953, and second wife, Clarice, in 2009. Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2022 in Scottsville Cemetery in Danby. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
