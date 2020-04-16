Gordon Dwight Stinson RUTLAND — Gordon Dwight Stinson, 82, died March 29, 2020, at The Pines of Rutland. He was born in Palmer, Massachusetts, Oct. 28, 1937, the son of Howard and Helen (Robertson) Stinson. Gordy was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked in the advertising field in Massachusetts before moving to Ludlow in the 1960s, and he remained in Vermont for the rest of his life. He was part owner of The Red Parka on Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, and later ran the Rathskeller Bar at the Bavarian Castle in Proctorsville before moving to Rutland, where he was employed by Alderman’s Toyota. He was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, but perhaps most passionate about golf, a game he came to love after moving to Vermont. He was a past member of Crown Point Country Club in Springfield and Proctor-Pittsford Country Club in Pittsford. Surviving are numerous friends, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Howard and David Stinson; and a sister, Kimberly Mayo. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.