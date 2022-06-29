Gordon E. Austin CASTLETON — Gordon E. Austin, 78, passed away on June 24, 2022 peacefully at his home. He was born on January 4, 1944 in Lancaster, NH, the son of the late Gordon S. and June (Edson) Austin. Gordon enlisted in the USAF in June 1962 after graduating from Rutland High School. He achieved the rank of Technical Sargent before he was honorably discharged in 1982 after 20 years of service to his country. He worked for Home and Farm Canter in Rutland as a “Maytag Repair Man”. In 1990 he worked at Castleton University Facilities Department retiring after 26 years in 2016. He was an active member of American Legion Post 50 Castleton, VFW Castleton, and Eagles Club Fair Haven. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edith V. Austin, three children, Gordon (Gus) S. Austin; Tina Marie Austin, and her husband, Mark Williams; and Stephen E. Austin, and his wife, Joann; all of Castleton, three grandchildren, Jelani, Oliva and Victoria; and one sister, Norma Jean Galvin of Fair Haven. He was predeceased by his sister, Helen Conway. Calling hours will be held at Mallory Funeral Home on Thursday, June 30th from 1-3 PM and 4-6 PM. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 1st at 10 AM at St. John the Baptist Church in Castleton. Graveside committal services and burial with military honors will take place in Hillside Cemetery, Castleton, VT
