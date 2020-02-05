Gordon E. Johnson SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Gordon E. Johnson was born Dec. 18, 1929, in Rutland, Vermont, and died Jan. 25, 2020, in Sun City Center, Florida. He was a Korean War veteran who loved his country. He spent most of his life in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, where he married the love of his life, Kathy, for 65 years. They moved to Florida in 2001 to get away from the cold and snow of Langhorne. Because he worked 33 years for U.S. Steel in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, he contracted COPD, which he had for about 12 years before he succumbed to it recently. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen (née Fitzgerald); and his daughter, Teresa; and son, Gordon Jr. His two other children, Sharon and Ken, preceded him in death in 2010 and 2011. He wished to be cremated so, in lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to Life Path Hospice, Chapters Health, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573. They took great care of him the last few months of his life.
