Gordon G. "Bub" Parker WINDSOR -- Gordon G. "Bub" Parker, 75, died late Wednesday night, June 26, 2019, at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, with his wife and kids at his side. He was born Aug. 24, 1943, in Weston, the son of Fernando and Marguerite (Hart) Parker. He earned his GED from Green Mountain High School. At a young age. he began his long career as a self-employed carpenter building a number of houses. Gordon married Beverly Severance in 1971. They lived in Weston where Gordon built their home. They had two children and were then later divorced. On Aug. 18, 2007, he married Peggy Holden and they made their home in Weston and in Florida. He retired in 2004 but continued to do some part-time carpentry, masonry and mechanic work. Gordon was always ready to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it. This trait kept him constantly busy. When he started to have health issues, he and Peggy moved to Windsor. Because of his skills as a mechanic, Gordon loved to work on cars, especially on his best friend Lonnie's 1939 Ford Deluxe. Gordon was the Vermont State Dart Champion in 1985 and traveled to Chicago, IL, to compete in the National Dart Tournament. He also enjoyed competing in horseshoes, pool, poker and bingo. He loved the ole time country and bluegrass music. He and Peggy traveled to Kentucky a few times to attend the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration. He was extremely proud of his niece and nephew who organized Jenny Brook Family Bluegrass Festival. He loved to drive around the back roads of Vermont and take in the countryside. Most of all, Gordon loved his canine companions, Tasha, his beloved Shepard who died a short time ago and his current best friend, Yukon. He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of Windsor; by his son, Harvey Parker, of Springfield; his daughter, Kathy Blanchard, of Springfield; stepson, Wedsel "Buddy" Towndrow, of Waterbury; two stepdaughters Tanya Towndrow, of Lebanon, NH, Tina Towndrow, of Newport, NH; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three step-grandchildren; a sister, Brenda Matthews, of Westmininster; as well as nieces and nephew. A life celebration will be held at a later day. The family would like to thank the entire nursing, PT, maintenance, cleaning and kitchen staffs at Mount Asctuney. They thought of Bub as one of their own. He made their day by exchanging jokes and stories. They referred to him as their star patient always with a smile no matter what was thrown his way. Also to Rich at Knights Funeral Home for his assistance in making this part of the process go very smoothly. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to Gordon's family in an online guestbook at www.knightfuneralhomes.com.
