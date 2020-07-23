Gordon G. Stone MONTPELIER — Legendary, Emmy award-winning, contemporary of Bella Fleck, Tony T-ska, a Phish collaborator and Seven Days “5 Time best instrumentalist,” Gordon G. Stone passed from this world on Friday, July 10, 2020, peacefully with ease in his sleep. Gordon’s ties to Vermont and its musical community were vast and deeply connected. Born on April Fool’s Day 1950, Stone moved to Vermont in 1972 and began woodshedding while pumping at a station in Jericho, Vermont, practicing and perfecting his original sound on three-finger banjos and pedal steel guitars. Stone’s first album was only released on vinyl, as was his last release: a double vinyl capturing his most illustrious music spanning almost 50 years - a retrospective. His double album release was delivered on July 9 and his marketing production and label Lucas Pappy, Biando Bobby Hackney were elated with the results of the soft release prospects. Coined the “Mozart of his genre” by his wife and companion of 26 years, Jennifer Harwood survives him. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ellen, and brother, George; three cousins and nieces and nephews. He joins his dogs, Mia, Champ, Guffer and Hubble, on the other side; and his longtime mate, Zoot Wilson, in the place where artists go. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
