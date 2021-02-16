Gordon L. Hier FAIR HAVEN — Gordon Lewis Hier, 60, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Barnard Funeral Home.
Updated: February 16, 2021 @ 3:32 am
