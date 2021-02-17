Gordon L. Hier FAIR HAVEN — Gordon Lewis Hier, 60, of Fair Haven died Sunday morning, Feb. 14, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born on July 3, 1960, in Rutland, the son of Dennis A. and Mary (Rabtoy) Hier. He grew up in Chippenhook. Mr. Hier married Donna Jean Amerio on Sept. 23, 1978, in Fair Haven. He was employed by J.P. Carrara for many years and then by Vermont Marble in the maintenance department for several years. Mr. Hier enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Donna Hier of Fair Haven; two sons, Keith Hier and his wife, Tanya, of Rutland and Douglas Hier and his wife, Crystal, of Atkins, South Carolina; his mother, Mary Hier of Hubbardton; two brothers, Alan Hier and his wife, Shelley, and Eugene Hier and his wife, Rachel, all of Hubbardton; four grandchildren, Emily, Kody, Lewis and Lillian; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father on Dec. 13, 2010; and a brother, Owen D. Hier, on Oct. 28, 2007. Friends may call on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Barnard Funeral Home in Pittsford. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
