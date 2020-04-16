Gordon M. Crandall 1928 - 2020 WILDER — Gordon M. Crandall, 91, passed away April 2, 2020, at Valley Terrace Assisted Living in Wilder. He was born on Oct. 26, 1928, in Randolph, son of Maurice C. Crandall and Mildred (Heath) Crandall. He graduated from Springfield High School in 1947. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, Neil Crandall, and a sister, Shirley (Crandall) Closson. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy on April 2, 1948, and served his country for four years during the Korean War. Gordon was a "plank owner" of the USS O'Brien (DD-725) destroyer and fought in the Battle of the Buzz Saw in Wonsan Harbor. He was also a "plank owner" of the USS Epperson (DD-719). Upon his return from Korea, he married Marion Ayer. He worked at Fellows Gear Shaper and then became an insurance agent for National Life of Vermont. He achieved many "Million Dollar Roundtable" awards and was a member of the President's Club while at National Life. He was a previous president of the Chamber of Commerce in Springfield and Ludlow, a member of the First Congregational Church, where he sang in the choir, and a member of the Shriners. Gordon was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the American Legion. Gordon followed in his parents’ footsteps in the interest of Native American artifacts. He spent many hours with his family as a young boy, and through the years, searched for artifacts in plowed fields and shorelines, and accumulated a cherished collection. Later in his life, while married to his second wife, Lin Taylor of Bennington, he attended classes at Keene State College to receive his degree in archeology. He collaborated in discoveries with the state archeologist in many locations, and was a member of the Vermont Archaeological Society. He gave many presentations with displays of his collection, which is known as one of the best in Vermont. Gordon accompanied Dr. James Petersen, a professor from the University of Vermont, and his students to Anguilla for an archaeological study. Gordon was an avid hunter, fisherman and enjoyed playing golf. He was a loving son, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He had a wonderful sense of adventure and many people enjoyed his stories of his past experiences. Gordon is survived by his former wife, Marion Crandall of Springfield; their four children, Susan Peterson of Springfield; Kathryn (Ronald) Westney of Plymouth; Rodney (Susan) Crandall of Plymouth; and David Crandall of Plymouth. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Jeremy (Danielle) Pinders, Angela (Chad) Sharrow, Jennifer (Eric) Linn, Sarah Westney, Forest Crandall, and Robin Crandall; his former wife, Lin Crandall of Colchester, Vermont; and many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. We will all miss his wonderful smile and will treasure the many memories we have of sharing his life. The family will have a burial at Oakland Cemetery and a celebration of his life at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield will be assisting with arrangements.
