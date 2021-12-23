Gordon R. Bedell ROCHESTER — Gordon R. Bedell, 78, passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, 2021, at his home in Rochester, Vermont, after a courageous fight against cancer. He was born on Oct. 29, 1943, in Windsor, Vermont, son of Bernard and Beatrice (Temple) Bedell. Gordon lived in the Hartland-Windsor area until he retired in 2007 and moved to Rochester, Vermont. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1961 and joined the Army in 1962 until 1965, training in heavy equipment. In 1965, he met his wife, Connie Brown, and they were married Sept. 10, 1966. Gordon worked for Milt Jewell Trucking until 1971 where he had a few different construction jobs until 1980 when he went to work for the Town of Hartland. Gordon worked for the Town of Hartland for 21 years becoming foreman before retiring in 2001. After retiring, he took a year off and then took a job at Mount Ascutney Hospital as third shift security maintenance until 2007 when he retired and moved to Rochester, Vermont. Gordon enjoyed taking trips in his MG Midget, having baked bean gatherings with family, carrying on his mother's famous baked bean recipe, building his model train layout, car shows in Maine, playing cards, fires in the firepit, fishing and gatherings in his screenhouse where the bar always opened at 3 p.m.! Gordon is survived by his wife, Connie; three children, daughter Tonya Durant (Linda Otto) and sons, Ronald Bedell (Jodi) and Duane Bedell (Sue); five granddaughters, Katie Durant (Nick Merriman), Kendra Durant, Karrisa Bedell, Elizabeth Klunger (Dan) and Autumn Bedell; four great-grandchildren, Quinten, Annaleigha, Cason and Ducan; a brother, Donald, and two sisters, Shirley Hart and Betty Eubanks. Gordon was predeceased by his parents; three brothers, Eugene "Sonny," David and Robert; and a sister, Phyllis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. A private family viewing will be held at Day Funeral Home in Randolph, Vermont. A public graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Rochester, Vermont, at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.