Gordon Spaulding, Jr. RUTLAND — Gordon “Buffy” Spaulding, Jr., 69, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Mr. Spaulding was born in Rutland City on September 2, 1949. He was the son of Gordon and Elizabeth (Butler) Spaulding, Sr. He grew up in Rutland where he received his early education and graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1968. He was class president his senior year and a track star. He loved spending time at Lake Rescue in Ludlow where he enjoyed fishing and water skiing. He started his music career while in high school and was the founding member of the band “The Rejects”. They played various venues all around the state, including performing on "Dance Date" a Vermont version of the "American Bandstand" program. He worked with his father who owned Melody Radio and T.V. and helped him build a recording studio. When he wasn't playing music, he was promoting other bands. He organized a multi-band concert held at the Rotary Park. He brought "The Zombies" to Rutland for a concert. Later, he opened Melody Music Center where he sold guitars and other musical equipment. Many have said that his influence caused them to embark on music careers as well. He is survived by two daughters, Jami Gibbs of West Rutland and Jessica Harris of Queensbury, New York; his sister, Betty Miller of Canton, Connecticut, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren He is predeceased by his parents and younger brother, Jon. A gathering in celebration of his life will be held on June 20, from 4 - 8 p.m., at the Moose Lodge on Center Street in Rutland. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, the Special Olympics, the Rutland Rec Center, the American Cancer Society (he had throat cancer twice!) or the Policemen's Benevolent Organization. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mallory Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
