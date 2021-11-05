Grace Button Korzun SHREWSBURY — A Celebration of Life for Grace Marcia Button Korzun, PhD, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Shrewsbury Meeting House. A gathering for remembrance and sharing will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Community Hall. Please stay to spend time with family and friends. Refreshments will be provided. For information, please call Aaron Korzun at (802) 492-3362.
