Grace J. Bird FOREST DALE — Grace Joyce Bird, 92, of Forest Dale passed away peacefully, with her children by her side, on March 7, 2023, at The Pines in Rutland where she received exceptional love and care during the last months of her life. Grace was born on April 20, 1930, in Sudbury, Vermont to Lena and Lorillard de Lancey II. Aptly named, Grace was a soft spoken, beautiful, kind, loving, and generous woman. After receiving her education in Sudbury and Brandon, she met and married a dashing Air Force pilot, Roger Bird of Forest Dale, on August 15, 1947. Grace devoted the next 63 years to caring for her husband, seven children, and her many grandchildren. After raising her family, she spent several years working part time at Shapiro’s Department Store and Nexus Electronics in Brandon as well as VT Tubbs in Forest Dale where she enjoyed the independence and social connection with the many new friends she made. While growing up in a large family on beautiful Echo Lake in Sudbury, Grace learned to garden, cook, knit, and sew from her mother Lena. Ever-after, she loved window boxes full of beautiful flowers, vegetable gardening, sewing (especially Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls), knitting sweaters for new babies and mittens for kids, and baking. Her raspberry squares, gingerbread boys, and chocolate fudge were ever present for guests, young and old. Grace spent her life giving to others and there was always room at her table for one more child or lonely adult. She also loved the many dogs and cats that she and Roger adopted and cared for over the years. After her husband’s death in 2010, she found much solace in the company of her dog, Lily. Sadly, soon after the loss of her husband, Grace developed Alzheimer’s Disease and was cared for by her children in her home in Forest Dale for the following 10 years. Grace is survived by her children: Shelley Poremski (Sonny) and Judy Mott (Chris) both of Florence, Jennifer Munger (Chuck) of Leicester, and Steve Bird (Nancy), Chris Bird (Cathy), and Lori Mohan (Larry) all of Forest Dale, 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, her brother, Jerry de Lancey (Claire) of Castleton and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Roger, her daughter, Linda Markowski, and her siblings: Priscilla Steele, Lorraine Lewis, Lorillard (Bud) de Lancey III, Gordon de Lancey, and Norman de Lancey. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Dale cemetery in the spring when the sun shines warmly and daffodils are in bloom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis. TN 38105 in her name. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home, Brandon,
