Grace M.B. Korzun SHREWSBURY -- Dr. Grace Marcia Button Korzun, 85, died peacefully Oct. 6, 2021, amongst her family and in the care of Mountain View in Rutland. Grace was born Sept. 9, 1936, in a Montpelier hospital and was raised Chelsea to her parents Glen Amasa and Irene Emma (Titus) Button. She graduated from Chelsea High, University of Vermont and went on to attend University of Tennessee, where she achieved a doctorate in nutrition research. After teaching in Arlington High School. on Sept. 11, 1965, in East Barre, she married Leonard Korzun of Shrewsbury. They raised four children while farming and she work in the State’s Women’s Infants and Children Health program. She was school board member for Shrewsbury and Mill River schools and helped preside over doubling of school size for each. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star. Grace leaves behind her sons, Aaron, of Shrewsbury, and Joel and wife Sandra, of Chesapeake, Virginia; daughters, Anne, of Seville, Spain, and Diantha and husband Greg Rouse, of Cambridge; grandchildren, Adam Z and Heather M of Chesapeake; and Adrian Korzun and Thomas Galan of Spain as well as a great granddaughter Ariadna Korzun. Brothers Richard (Roberta) of Chelsea, John (Starr) of Braintree and Peter of Tunbridge, Joe (Lucia), of Bradford; sister, Mary Jane (Don) Hayward, of Barre; with dozens of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Edward (Ione Battles) and Norman (Betsy) Button; son-in-law Adam Galan. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea. A memorial service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. at the United Church of Chelsea. Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
