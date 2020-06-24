Grace V. LaBate Fox LAKESIDE, Ariz. — Grace Veronica LaBate Fox, 95, passed away peacefully in her sleep, of natural causes, on Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, in Lakeside, Arizona. Due to COVID-19, this is a delayed obituary. Grace was born Dec. 1, 1924, to Angelo LaBate and Donata Dimichele LaBate, in Poultney, Vermont. Grace was the ninth of 10 children and was the last surviving sibling. Grace married Louis A. Fox on Oct. 23, 1948, in Rutland, Vermont. She was a hardworking, dedicated wife and mother. She had seven children. Grace was a wonderful homemaker and worked as a beautician over a span of 60 years, retiring at the age of 78. In addition to living in Vermont, Grace and family lived in Whittier, Alaska; Holyoke, Massachusetts; and Tucson, Arizona. Louie passed away in 1988, in Tucson, Arizona, and Grace moved to South Hadley, Massachusetts, in 2004. In July 2018, she moved to Lakeside, Arizona, to live with her daughters, Annette and Sarah Fox, and daughter-in-law, Traci Asbury. Grace was a voracious reader and proficient at sewing, knitting and gardening. Grace received great comfort and strength from her Catholic faith. She is survived by daughter Annette of Lakeside, Arizona, son Stephen (Denise) of Concord, New Hampshire, son Mark of Divide, Colorado, daughter Martha of Charlestown, Massachusetts, son Alan (Debbie) of South Hadley, Massachusetts, and daughter Sarah (Traci) of Lakeside, Arizona. She has a grandchild, Sydney, and many nieces and nephews. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Louis A. Fox; daughter Donna Fox (at birth); her parents; siblings; and daughters-in-law, Nancy Bearss and Eileen Fox. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Church in Rutland on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by a graveside burial in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating in her name to a favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.