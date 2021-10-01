Grace Love Blust Wreaks ARLINGTON — Grace (“Gee-Gee”) Love Blust Wreaks passed away peacefully on Sept. 26, 2021, at her home in Arlington, Vermont. She was surrounded by family and friends. Grace was 92 years old. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Grace Love Blust Wreaks is planned for Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in Arlington, Vermont. A private interment ceremony is planned for a later date. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details, please visitwww.sheafuneralhomes.com.
