Grant C. Reynolds TINMOUTH — A Jolly Party of Remembrance for Grant C. Reynolds (1935-2021), Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Vt. 140, Tinmouth, Vermont, from 10:45 to 1:30. Mingle and munch from 10:45 to noon on Grant's favorites from Gil's Deli (cookie contributions welcome). Share a Grant remembrance from noon to 1:30. True to Grant's wishes, a bagpiper will be present and duly instructed to "not play dirges or pibrochs but rather play cheerful stuff, like Scotland the Brave or Bonnie Dundee." Masks will be required indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Thank you for your compassion and understanding.
