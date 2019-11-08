Gregory B. Levins SOUTH BURLINGTON — Gregory B. Levins, of South Burlington, and formerly of Highlands Ranch, CO, and Rutland, died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after bravely battling glioblastoma brain cancer since 2015. He was born in Malone, NY, June 13, 1960, the son of Robert and Gloria (DellVeneri) Levins. Greg attended Mount St. Joseph Academy and graduated from Rutland High School, class of 1979. Greg served in the U.S. Navy, after which he attended and graduated from Emery Aviation College in Colorado Springs, CO. Greg was employed by Federal Express as a driver, and then as a package handler at the Williston Station when he could no longer drive due to his health. He loved his FedEx family and will be greatly missed by his many friends and colleagues within the organization. Surviving are his beloved daughter, Jordyn Levins, of Fort Collins, CO, who was the light and joy of his life; his mother, Gloria D. Levins, of South Burlington, and his father, Robert D. Levins, of Shomoken, PA; two brothers Barry Levins, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Stephen Levins, of Rocky Hill, CT; three sisters Mary Lynn Culver (John), of Rutland, Lauren Levins, of South Burlington, and Lisa Mapes (Adam), of St. Albans; his former wife and friend, Jane Gianarelli, of Culpepper, VA. Greg leaves behind many much-loved nieces and nephews, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A special nephew, Michael J. Culver, predeceased him. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church, Winooski. Greg’s ashes will be returned to Colorado, which he considered his true home. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. The family would like to extend our gratitude for the loving care provided to Greg by Dr. A. Thomas with the Oncology and Radiation teams at UVMC; and by Dr. J. Wu, Neurosurgery, with Dr. S. Jeyapalan, Neuro-Oncology, at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, MA. Greg had a zest for life and a keen sense of adventure. He was an amateur photographer, an avid cyclist, mountain biker and hiker. He participated and completed two separate Spartan Race competitions held at Killington Mountain, one of which was after his brain cancer diagnosis, surgery and treatment. He was a warrior in every sense of the word. He was thoughtful, kind and giving of himself for the benefit of others. Greg attended Epic Experience, an adventure program for persons diagnosed with cancer, after which he spent a winter at the camp as a volunteer counselor. The family requests memorial contributions be sent to either Epic Experience, P.O. Box 753, Arvada, CO 80001; or The Neely House, c/o The Cam Neely Foundation, 30 Winter St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02108.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.