Gregory B. Levins rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Gregory B. Levins, 59, of Rutland and Williston, who died Nov. 4, 2019, was held Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Williston. Officiating was Rev. Msgr. Richard LaValley, pastor. Ashley O’Brien was the organist and vocalist. Readers were Victoria Levins and Emily Van Ravestein. Gift bearers were nephews Christopher Ireland, Evan Culver and Logan Mapes. The eulogy was offered by his sister, Mary Lynn Culver. Honorary bearers were niece Alexandra Culver and nephews Shane Mapes, Shaun and Dylan Levins. A reception followed. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
