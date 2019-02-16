Gregory E. Bishop BRANDON — Gregory E. Bishop died Feb. 13, 2019, at a health care facility in Rutland. He was born in Proctor, VT, June 15, 1960, the son of Thomas and Catherine (English) Bishop. Greg graduated Otter Valley Union High School. Greg worked at Brandon Training School for 15 years until its closure in 1993. He was then employed by Lothrop Elementary School in Pittsford. Greg was also a shared living provider for many years. In his free time, Greg enjoyed gambling, staying at his mother’s camp in Dover, NH, swimming in his pool, and was an avid book reader. He also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening and had a special fondness for his dogs. Greg was predeceased by his father, Thomas Bishop. Survivors include his mother, Catherine Bishop, brother Brian Bishop, Uncle Charlie English, and partner Mark Scamman. There will be no calling hours. Private burial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to Addison County Humane Society, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of Sanderson-Ducharme Funeral Home. www.sandersonfuneralservice.com
