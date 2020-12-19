Gregory E. Holland RUTLAND — Gregory E. Holland, 66, died Monday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Rutland. He was born March 14, 1954, in Proctor, son of Harry A. Holland and Mary Lou (Hulihan) Holland. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1973. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Aspen, Colorado, where he was a ski instructor at Aspen Highland Ski Resort. He later managed The Red Onion Restaurant, also in Aspen. Mr. Holland returned to Vermont in 2001 to spend more time with his family. He was a volunteer fireman in both Aspen and Proctor. He was employed at the Home Depot, and was the owner of Holland’s Painting. He enjoyed skiing, photography and kayaking. Mr. Holland is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth A. Whitney of Proctor and Mary Ellen (Stephen) Dudley of Mont Vernon, New Hampshire; and his brother, Mark (Cindy) Holland of New Bern, North Carolina. He is also survived by his nieces, Mercedes, Michelle and Ashley; his nephew, Jesse; and his great-niece, Makayla. He is also survived by his companion, Laurieann Stevens; and little buddy, Gryphon. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, Harry A. Holland and Robert A. Holland. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Serenity House in Wallingford, and the Proctor Fire Department. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
