Gregory G. Bianchi PITTSFORD — Gregory Gerald Bianchi, 59, died Feb. 14, 2021, while ice fishing on Lake Champlain in Shoreham. He was born Oct. 31, 1961, in Rutland, the son of Gerald and Mary (Todriff) Bianchi. He graduated in 1979 from Rutland High School. Mr. Bianchi worked as a chef at various Rutland area restaurants, later drove truck for Frito-Lay, was a mechanic for Ray Nutting Automotive Sales, and employed by Pidgeon’s Auto Salvage in Leicester. He opened Greg’s Tire in Brandon in 2016. He enjoyed demolition derbies, fishing and going to the casino. Survivors include his son, Kyle Bianchi of North Clarendon; his father of Pittsford; three siblings, John Bianchi of Rutland, Cheryl Patch of Montana, Alisa Bianchi of Minnesota; his partner, Cheryl Tafoya of Pittsford; two granddaughters; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon where a calling time begins at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Maurice Moreau. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Let’s Go Fishing Program for kids, 1 National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620. Arrangements are by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
