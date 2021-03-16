Gregory M. Janowski SPRINGFIELD — Gregory M. “Greg” "Ziggy" Janowski, 57, died March 10, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born May 28, 1963, in Burlington, the son of Zigmund R. and Ruth (Thomas) Janowski. He graduated in 1983 from Springfield High School. Mr. Janowski was employed in the maintenance department for Springfield Public School System since 2007. In his spare time, Greg worked on small engine repairs. On July 30, 2011, he married Valarie Hamel in Springfield. He enjoyed snowmobiling, riding motorcycles, was an avid bowler and member of the Springfield Plaza Bowling Leagues. Survivors include his wife of Springfield; son, Zachary Currie of North Carolina; stepson, Mark Phelps of Massachusetts; sister, Gail Carlson of Wyoming; two aunts, two nieces, a nephew and several cousins. Mr. Janowski was predeceased by his father in 2002 and his mother in 2016. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, in Cavendish Village Cemetery, with the Rev. Gerry Piper officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
