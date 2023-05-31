Gregory Supernovich SPRINGFIELD — Gregory Supernovich “Greg” peacefully transitioned on to the afterlife around 9:00 am May 23rd, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family in Springfield, Vermont. Greg was a professor at Castleton University, community organizer, writer, and world traveler. He leaves behind his two sons Isaac Supernovich and Jonah Supernovich, as well as his former wife Patricia D’Andrea “Pat”. A celebration of life will be held for Greg in Middlebury, Vermont in late August or early September. Those who are interested in attending should contact his son by email at gregscelebrationoflife@gmail.com. A full Obituary of Greg’s life can be found at https://www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituary/gregory-supernovich
